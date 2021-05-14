Greg Hunt, health minister aka Rove McManus, comedian

Multiple matches shown for ears and hand veins with at least three identities for the ex comedian known as "Rove Mcmanus", aka Netherlands Prince Floris and as the current Australian health minister "Greg Hunt" a profane play on words for c u next Tuesday. His stated mother has faked her death, once known as Hazel Hawke she is aka as Princess Margriet, same teeth, same ears, expert mask.

As "Rove McManus", publicly an associate of the star of an Australian faked media child murder story starring an Underbelly TV series actor, in other words, child pornographic material promoted through Australian media as fact.

Included is my own family's experience with three CIA programs, the long term damage of those programs I mention so your family does not take these fake vaccines that are designed to kill billions.

Because the health minister wears a fake nose, fake teeth and uses a fake name, the vaccine is fake, however it is a real poison. Their fake names are used so that the human under the mask cannot be held liable.

A smoking gun archived in Sydney libraries you are welcome to check - front page of the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper from 1993 falsely promoting the benefits of the violent CIA psychotropic drug program run out of some Sydney hospitals managed by Dr Anthony Kidman that further injured my brother after my family was deliberately lied to that this program would help to care, protect and to keep him safe.

That's what all gangsters say.

Those three programs were operation matchbox, our former neighbour an ex member of the Hitler youth, MK Ultra and the malicious psychotropic drug program. Please share, don't take that fake vax and thank you for watching.