IS YOUR NARRATIVE REALLY TRUE? "Did Communism Really End In Russia?" GODZILLA SETH ZILLA Holehouse!

"Our economy is going to crater...if our dollar collapses..." Who wants to bring down America? Can you entertain two thoughts at once? Seth Holehouse Man In America in a tour de'force! He's the new Godzilla, tearing down strongholds... Besmenov...Fritz Artz Springmeier...Jeff Nyquist...Russia nuclear war...China invading America...Monkeywerx...





"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it." Aristotle





The music fools the censorship algorithm, plus makes hard topics easier to listen to. See original video here: https://banned.video/watch?id=63019430ab1fff11aed4b88c





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Please watch "Rescue the Planet" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxkrOuZYoiqF/ ] Other great callers are included for message context. "I'd like to thank my Heavenly Father for an amazing Armageddon!" Share, like and subscribe at your own risk...