IS YOUR NARRATIVE REALLY TRUE? "Did Communism Really End In Russia?" GODZILLA SETH ZILLA Holehouse!

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"Our economy is going to crater...if our dollar collapses..." Who wants to bring down America? Can you entertain two thoughts at once? Seth Holehouse Man In America in a tour de'force! He's the new Godzilla, tearing down strongholds... Besmenov...Fritz Artz Springmeier...Jeff Nyquist...Russia nuclear war...China invading America...Monkeywerx...
"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it." Aristotle
The music fools the censorship algorithm, plus makes hard topics easier to listen to. See original video here: https://banned.video/watch?id=63019430ab1fff11aed4b88c
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Please watch "Rescue the Planet" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxkrOuZYoiqF/ ] Other great callers are included for message context. "I'd like to thank my Heavenly Father for an amazing Armageddon!" Share, like and subscribe at your own risk...