The Seven-Head Ten-Horn Beast
Fire & Grace Church
Published 17 hours ago

August 27th, 2017.

Last week, we covered the signs in the sun, moon, and stars, but this week we move to Daniel and Revelation to identify the Beast with seven heads and ten horns. We are clearly in the last days!

Keywords
tribulationend timesrevelationdanieldean odle

