Zuckerberg 'should be in JAIL' for anti-monopoly violations — Bannon, angry Trump met BIG TECH titans

Asks: Feds are 'trying to break up' Meta, so Why is ZUCK in the WH (last night)?

Claims Bill Gates 'is a demon of a demon' and 'should be in jail' for alleged fraud with Covid vaccines.

Adding: Venezuelans lose ‘temporary protected status’ in US that allowed nearly 270,000 migrants to reside previously — Department of Homeland Security

Decision goes as worries US may launch military activities against Venezuela arise

Status expires on Sept. 10 — stated