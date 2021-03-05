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The People VS. The Elites!
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160 views • March 05, 2021
For decades, the Government has been corrupted and slowly taking away our rights and freedom and dividing society as much as possible. But it is time we stand together united as one and finally fight back. This land belongs to all human beings of all colors, beliefs, religion, and sexuality. There is only 1 race, human. 1 home, earth. We all are human beings, we all bleed red, there shouldn't be any divisions in society.
#NoLivesMatterTillBlackLivesMatter
#LoveIsLove
#PrideMonth
#NoJusticeNoPeace
#FTheSystem #FTheGov.
Hunger Games Video Created By Ido Mor-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqsTkT2obapGaFYkTz5_9w
#NoLivesMatterTillBlackLivesMatter
#LoveIsLove
#PrideMonth
#NoJusticeNoPeace
#FTheSystem #FTheGov.
Hunger Games Video Created By Ido Mor-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqsTkT2obapGaFYkTz5_9w
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