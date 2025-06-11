BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Ritter: Trump Watch Ep 6 final - Larry Johnson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
3
139 views • 1 day ago

Scott Ritter: Trump Watch Ep 6 final

🚨Larry Johnson breaks down inner workings of CIA’s ‘Dilbert-style’ bureaucratic ecosystem

Speaking to former Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter, Johnson, a retired senior CIA intel analyst, explained how the agency uses “broad permissions” from the executive branch, and works with key legislators to ensure political support for its projects.

TRUMP WATCH 6: "THE SHIT HAS HIT THE FAN"

In Episode Six, former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson talks about the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the history of the CIA, and how the agency operates today.

This week’s episode is offered free of charge to everyone.

Watch on Substack  (https://scottritter.substack.com/p/trump-watch-6-the-shit-has-hit-the)

Also on YouTube.

