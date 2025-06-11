© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter: Trump Watch Ep 6 final
🚨Larry Johnson breaks down inner workings of CIA’s ‘Dilbert-style’ bureaucratic ecosystem
Speaking to former Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter, Johnson, a retired senior CIA intel analyst, explained how the agency uses “broad permissions” from the executive branch, and works with key legislators to ensure political support for its projects.
TRUMP WATCH 6: "THE SHIT HAS HIT THE FAN"
In Episode Six, former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson talks about the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the history of the CIA, and how the agency operates today.
This week’s episode is offered free of charge to everyone.
Watch on Substack (https://scottritter.substack.com/p/trump-watch-6-the-shit-has-hit-the)
Also on YouTube.