Weak Leaders Cause Disasters

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You There, Jackie? Where’s Jackie?
* [Bidan] is a problem for two reasons:
1. He doesn’t seem threatening — so people don’t really get just how radical this administration is.
2. It’s the weak who screw things up every single time.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 September 2022