Episode 140 - Are you feeling the financial stress? Many are

I share with you my feelings on the current financial situation in the world and how you might possibly be feeling financial stress. You are not alone.
Enjoy!
Credits:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNQ2yfyzOi4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.