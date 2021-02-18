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PTPA (Episode # 63): Impeachment number 2
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40 views • February 18, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 63): Impeachment number 2: Jim, Ryan and Joe discuss how much a waste of time and money this impeachment was. PTPA talks about the current administration and how they have done so far. PTPA also discusses why some perspectives on how infringing on our right will create unwanted hazards. Were the opinions and perspectives of these average veterans correct? Are we headed for some troubled times or are we on track for peace and unity? Another PTPA Covid update. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
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Youtube channel id www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute channel id https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube channel id www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute channel id https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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