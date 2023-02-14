Ohio train derailment's toxic fallout compared to 'nuclear winter': 'We nuked this town with chemicals' - HERE IS WHAT THEY ARE NOT TELLING YOU

Published Feb 14th, 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

Extent of chemical disaster in Ohio being 'covered up' The truth is, this area is ripe for 'cancer clusters' in the next few years. experts say

SEE ALSO....



Ohio train derailment's toxic fallout compared to 'nuclear winter': 'We nuked this town with chemicals'

https://www.foxnews.com/media/ohio-train-derailment-toxic-fallout-compared-nuclear-winter-nuked-town-chemicals

