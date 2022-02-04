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THE QUANTUM SENSOR PREDICTS THE FREQUENCIES THAT YOU REQUIRE!
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194 views • February 04, 2022
Press play now to hear the incredible Taryn Lee share with us her vast knowledge about energy and frequency therapy. In this short video she will talk you through how the Healy is able to read your energetic blueprint and get you connected to higher states of consciousness.
‘’Everything is energy. Everything has a frequency.
Frequency is ultimately just the language in which energy speaks to each other.’’
Healy see you as your most perfect version of you
I invite you to join Taryn’s Facebook community, to hear more about other people's experiences using Healy, and also for more incredible resources… The Frequency Experience https://www.facebook.com/groups/645513899543603
And here is another short video where you can hear my own experience and how my journey begun using this revolutionary device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPx8GLYUvS8&;list=PLx7Fxrq2voJhGiBV-LsTFMsUu7jPy_wqG&index=2
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
‘’Everything is energy. Everything has a frequency.
Frequency is ultimately just the language in which energy speaks to each other.’’
Healy see you as your most perfect version of you
I invite you to join Taryn’s Facebook community, to hear more about other people's experiences using Healy, and also for more incredible resources… The Frequency Experience https://www.facebook.com/groups/645513899543603
And here is another short video where you can hear my own experience and how my journey begun using this revolutionary device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPx8GLYUvS8&;list=PLx7Fxrq2voJhGiBV-LsTFMsUu7jPy_wqG&index=2
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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