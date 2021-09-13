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Wifi, Microwaves and the Consequences to our Health
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136 views • September 13, 2021
Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history
of the world - Martin. L. Pal, PhD (Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Medical Sciences at Washington State University)
of the world - Martin. L. Pal, PhD (Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Medical Sciences at Washington State University)
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