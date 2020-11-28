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SCOTUS Makes Decision DEFENDING Freedom: Breaking On The Daily #28
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330 views • November 28, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/EevHy
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Timestamps:
0:00 Election Update
6:35 SCOTUS Kicks Down NY Worship Restrictions
9:29 Anti-Lockdown Protesters, Media Silence on Black Friday
12:45 WHO is Completely Useless
16:10 Outro
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#SCOTUS #WHO #BlackFriday
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/rLTEG
https://archive.vn/sOyFn
https://archive.vn/6rG5J
https://archive.vn/1AO9J
https://archive.vn/43JuA
https://archive.vn/ILcT8
Timestamps:
0:00 Election Update
6:35 SCOTUS Kicks Down NY Worship Restrictions
9:29 Anti-Lockdown Protesters, Media Silence on Black Friday
12:45 WHO is Completely Useless
16:10 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#SCOTUS #WHO #BlackFriday
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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