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Ce n'est pas une théorie, c'est un complot : « The great culling » / « Le Grand abattage»
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72 views • June 22, 2020
À partir de 30: 10, le docteur Rima Laibow s'exprime sur la stérilisation et l'affaiblissement des défenses immunitaires via la vaccination. Vidéo tournée en 2009, et qui fait partie d'une série qui fut diffusée sur truTv, du 02 décembre 2019 au 17 décembre 2012 ; soit 3 saisons (22 épisodes)
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