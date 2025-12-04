Seattle's Tax Avalanche: How Socialist Policies Are Cranking Up Costs and Crushing the City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seattle is doubling down on its infamous tax-and-spend agenda, hiking both sales taxes and construction permit fees at the worst possible time. With a staggering budget shortfall, collapsing commercial development, and a shrinking population, city leaders are choosing to squeeze working families and small builders instead of cutting waste. The result? Higher prices, higher rents, stalled development, and an economy stuck in reverse — all while Seattle politicians pat themselves on the back for “equity.” This is another brutal reminder of why the liberal West Coast continues to spiral: runaway taxes, runaway spending, and absolutely zero accountability.
