BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Seattle's Tax Avalanche: How Socialist Policies Are Cranking Up Costs and Crushing the City
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 23 hours ago

Seattle is doubling down on its infamous tax-and-spend agenda, hiking both sales taxes and construction permit fees at the worst possible time. With a staggering budget shortfall, collapsing commercial development, and a shrinking population, city leaders are choosing to squeeze working families and small builders instead of cutting waste. The result? Higher prices, higher rents, stalled development, and an economy stuck in reverse — all while Seattle politicians pat themselves on the back for “equity.” This is another brutal reminder of why the liberal West Coast continues to spiral: runaway taxes, runaway spending, and absolutely zero accountability.

#LeftCoastNews #SeattleTaxes #SeattleFail #WestCoastMadness #TaxedToDeath #LiberalPolicies #SeattleCrisis #StopTheGrift #PatriotVoices #BrokenCities



Keywords
left coast newsseattle tax hikeseattle sales tax increaseseattle permit fee increaseseattle development crisisseattle housing costsseattle socialist policieswest coast liberal agendaseattle budget shortfallconstruction permit fees seattleseattle economic declinewashington taxesseattle 2026 tax changesanti-tax commentaryseattle affordability crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy