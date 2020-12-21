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The David Knight Show 12/21/20 - He Is Back - The Real News For The Real People - #AlexJonesSucks #BoycottInfowars #MisinforWars
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187 views • December 21, 2020
"Dodge" Report gone Infowars is Next in Line
Every man has his price. This is not true. But for every man there exists a bait which he cannot resist swallowing.
Friedrich Nietzsche
Every man has his price. This is not true. But for every man there exists a bait which he cannot resist swallowing.
Friedrich Nietzsche
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