Three Types of People | Bible Study

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3 Type of People

There are two builders spoken of in Gospel of Matthew 7 and Gospel of Luke 6: the wise man and the foolish man. The wise man heareth the sayings of Christ and doeth them, building his house upon a rock; the foolish man heareth and doeth them not, building upon the sand. When storms arise, the wise man’s house standeth, but the foolish man’s falleth.

Among men are the lost (foolish), and believers, who may walk either wisely or foolishly. Though saved, a believer may yet act foolishly if he heed not the Word of God. All believers are building their lives, yet not all build at the same pace; nevertheless, none should cease from building.

According to First Epistle to the Corinthians 3, Jesus Christ is the only foundation. Every man’s work shall be tried by fire, whether it be gold, silver, precious stones, or wood, hay, and stubble. The fire shall reveal the work of what sort it is. If it endure, he shall receive a reward; if it burn, he shall suffer loss, yet he himself shall be saved.

The matter is not only what is built, but how it is built—whether in sincerity and for the glory of God, or in pride and selfishness. As it is written in Book of Psalms 127:1, “Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it.”

Therefore, believers are to labor together with God, building patiently and faithfully, seeking not their own glory, but His. For all shall stand before the judgment seat of Christ and give account of themselves unto God.



