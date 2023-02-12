Died Suddenly in 1943

The phrase "died suddenly" in a 1943
movie called, "Revenge of the Zombies". It is in relation to a heart problem. Many people are having heart problems since
2020. I'll let you make that
connection. Satanists have to tell you
what they do before they do it. It is a
part of Spiritual Law. One way they do
this is through the entertainment industry which they control.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.