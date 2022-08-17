Radical Drought Caused by Military Weather Weapons – Dane Wigington

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with climate researcher Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org with an update to the ongoing global drought calamity for 8.16.22.





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