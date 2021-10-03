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2020 A Propaganda Masterpiece Perspectives on The Pandemic Mark Crispin Miller Episode 23
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47 views • October 03, 2021
2020 A Propaganda Masterpiece Perspectives on The Pandemic Mark Crispin Miller Episode 23
https://odysee.com/@WanderingCitizen:7/PERSPECTIVES-ON-THE-PANDEMIC-XXIII:8
Perspectives on the Pandemic 23: Mark Crispin Miller, Part 3
n Episode 23, the third and final part of "2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece", Professor Mark Crispin Miller of New York University illustrates how the sudden overthrow of political freedom and bodily sovereignty, nominally triggered of necessity by the emergence of a deadly novel pathogen, has in truth been heading straight for us since November 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. From the revolutionary resistance of the sixties to the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" of 2021; from a little-known elite movement of the early 20th century that was committed to ridding the world of the "feeble-minded", to the monolithic policy of mass injection embraced by governments the world over today..:as the 21st century reaches adulthood, Mark Crispin Miller presents the hidden history you ignore at your peril.
https://odysee.com/@WanderingCitizen:7/PERSPECTIVES-ON-THE-PANDEMIC-XXIII:8
Perspectives on the Pandemic 23: Mark Crispin Miller, Part 3
n Episode 23, the third and final part of "2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece", Professor Mark Crispin Miller of New York University illustrates how the sudden overthrow of political freedom and bodily sovereignty, nominally triggered of necessity by the emergence of a deadly novel pathogen, has in truth been heading straight for us since November 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. From the revolutionary resistance of the sixties to the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" of 2021; from a little-known elite movement of the early 20th century that was committed to ridding the world of the "feeble-minded", to the monolithic policy of mass injection embraced by governments the world over today..:as the 21st century reaches adulthood, Mark Crispin Miller presents the hidden history you ignore at your peril.
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