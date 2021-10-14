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Man Who Shot At Police In Self Defence Is Acquitted On All Charges
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42 views • October 14, 2021
James Freeman 1AA Auditor
The Minnesota Reformer Uploaded All Of The Body Cam Footage
.
.𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: James Freeman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCrOWcQZvw0
The Minnesota Reformer Uploaded All Of The Body Cam Footage
.
.𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: James Freeman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCrOWcQZvw0
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