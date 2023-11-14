A truck drives through the streets of London with large screens to show Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza
Adding:
Israeli military completely destroys 71 mosques across besieged Gaza Strip.
Many had Gazan's inside trying to find safety.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.