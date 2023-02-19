OHIO DERAILMENT AFTERMATH - RESIDENTS GRAPPLING WITH ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT AFTERMATH - RESIDENTS OF AN OHIO TOWN GRAPPLING WITH THE ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER CAUSED BY A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILMENT
Mayor Trent Conaway of East Palestine, OH joins America Right Now to discuss the ongoing cleanup efforts following the train derailment, and how it’s impacting the residents of the town.
Source: https://rumble.com/v2a0v6e-ohio-train-derailment-aftermath-residents-of-an-ohio-town-grappling-with-th.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.