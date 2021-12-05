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Edition 3.0 of my free Chlorine Dioxide Book: "Simple Molecular Medicine" (Oxygen/Hydrogen)
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2204 views • December 05, 2021
I am releasing Edition 3.0 of my Chlorine Dioxide Medicine Book. As I prepared this edition, I realized that the best healing comes through simple Oxygen-based and Hydrogen-based Medicines. Clo2 is one of them and "Brown's Gas" (Hydrogen) is another. Learn how to use these simple, inexpensive and powerful compounds to help your body heal faster and beter than any other "Western Medicine" drugs. These compounds are smaller than pharma synthetic drugs, smaller than herbal compounds or suppliments and even much smaller than nanobot technology. That is why I use the term SIMPLE MOLECULAR MEDICINES.
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Free Ebook Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
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