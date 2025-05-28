BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥A Ukrainian Armed Forces checkpoint was struck by a 'Lancet' drone near the village of Glubokoe in the Sumy region.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry reports that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Details of the conversation have not yet been disclosed.

Update:  According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, speaking with Sergei Lavrov, conveyed Donald Trump’s intent to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a swift conclusion.

Lavrov informed Rubio that Moscow is finalizing concrete proposals for the next round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Russia will respond harshly, asymmetrically, and in a way Germany will feel—if Berlin proceeds with supplying Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime, said Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee, to RIA Novosti.

Russia is prepared to shoot down German-supplied Taurus missiles and strike the locations from which they are launched or delivered, according to Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
