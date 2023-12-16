Create New Account
Why your employer should not send the IRS and you a W-2 form about how much you were paid? (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
Are you worried that your employer is reporting your income to the IRS by sending them W-2 form?  Does this make you a target by the IRS?  Does the W-2 form apply to you?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show you why employers are not required to send a W-2 form to the IRS and that even if they do, you can still live free by going through Freedom Law School’s 7 steps to free yourself of income tax deception, fear, robbery, and slavery!Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website,

FreedomLawSchool.org.

