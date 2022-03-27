People Starved to Death After 23 Days of Lockdown

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03/24/2022 After 23 days of lockdown, some people were reported to have starved to death in Shenzhen. Many others who have run out of food and lost their livelihoods took to the street to protest against the inhumane epidemic control measures of the Chinese Communist Party.