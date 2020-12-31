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Jim and Diane, End-of-Year Wrap-up 2020
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40 views • December 31, 2020
Jim and Diane present End of Year Wrap-up 2020, What we have been doing this year and the Covid Crap.
THE MYTH OF GERMAN VILLAINY, TMOGV - BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eZvN9tTcudZh/
The Myth Of German Villainy - Text with Pix (LARGE) PDF
https://archive.org/details/myth-of-german-villainy-benton-l.-bradberry-293
The Myth of German Villainy - Audio
https://archive.org/details/MRTAPMAN_gmail_MGV
http://holotruther.blogspot.com/2020/07/the-hitler-test-testing-your-knowledge.html
THE HITLER TEST: Testing your knowledge and understanding of Adolf Hitler, national socialism, German history, and world war II. The failure of even one of these will be a complete failure of THE HITLER TEST overall and reveals a lack of not only historical knowledge but accurately understanding events that affect our present day. The jews own the mainstream media and dictate the narrative. We oppose their oppression, control and censorship and maintain when you hit at the heart of the lies of their 'victimhood', you bring down the entire structure of their mantra ... and the key to determining if you are active against jew-speak - THE HITLER TEST (by Diane King)
#1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/qawhdWCJ7Zm3/
#2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDC9GNqtA51b/
THE MYTH OF GERMAN VILLAINY, TMOGV - BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eZvN9tTcudZh/
The Myth Of German Villainy - Text with Pix (LARGE) PDF
https://archive.org/details/myth-of-german-villainy-benton-l.-bradberry-293
The Myth of German Villainy - Audio
https://archive.org/details/MRTAPMAN_gmail_MGV
http://holotruther.blogspot.com/2020/07/the-hitler-test-testing-your-knowledge.html
THE HITLER TEST: Testing your knowledge and understanding of Adolf Hitler, national socialism, German history, and world war II. The failure of even one of these will be a complete failure of THE HITLER TEST overall and reveals a lack of not only historical knowledge but accurately understanding events that affect our present day. The jews own the mainstream media and dictate the narrative. We oppose their oppression, control and censorship and maintain when you hit at the heart of the lies of their 'victimhood', you bring down the entire structure of their mantra ... and the key to determining if you are active against jew-speak - THE HITLER TEST (by Diane King)
#1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/qawhdWCJ7Zm3/
#2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/RDC9GNqtA51b/
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