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Vaccine Rollout Modeled After GMO Seed Takeover
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141 views • May 06, 2021
Another caller makes another eerily similar comparison to vaccines and the rollout of other technology like GMO farming.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60941b53338685152cd30410
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60941b53338685152cd30410
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