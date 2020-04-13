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UK Police Breaks into a Residence Home!?!
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141 views • April 13, 2020
Reports coming from the UK that the Police busted a Residence door & enter his home!! They had no mask or gloves!! Seems like Snitching is becoming a thing in England!!
Keywords
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