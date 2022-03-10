© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams Issues Emergency Warning: Billions to Die from Artificial Fertilizer Shortage
Follow
12
Share
Report
3178 views • March 10, 2022
Support Infowars and find the latest deals on the products you need at https://www.infowarsstore.com
Mike Adams of https://www.naturalnews.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how many people will die due to an artificial fertilizer shortage.
Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-the-starvation-matrix-decoded-russia-fertilizer-hydrocarbons-co2-crop-yields.html
Mike Adams of https://www.naturalnews.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how many people will die due to an artificial fertilizer shortage.
Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-the-starvation-matrix-decoded-russia-fertilizer-hydrocarbons-co2-crop-yields.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.