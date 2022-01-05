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Creatives Chat with Dorian Jones | Ep 70 Pt 1
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0 view • January 05, 2022
We have an organic chat with Dorian Jones, a motivational speaker that focuses on improving our Mindset in order to help us achieve our goals.
Dorian shares his thoughts and experiences on how he overcame his doubt and pivoted into being a conscious creator and embarked upon a path of personal empowerment.
We also chat about: wealth building; accomplishing our dreams; how struggle is par for the course; internal communication; realignment with Self; manifesting through emotions; handling losses and attachments; separating from the pack by being authentic; creating opportunities; Dorian's book writing process; learning by trial and fire; making our own recipes; and other life lessons.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Dorian Jones.
Dorian shares his thoughts and experiences on how he overcame his doubt and pivoted into being a conscious creator and embarked upon a path of personal empowerment.
We also chat about: wealth building; accomplishing our dreams; how struggle is par for the course; internal communication; realignment with Self; manifesting through emotions; handling losses and attachments; separating from the pack by being authentic; creating opportunities; Dorian's book writing process; learning by trial and fire; making our own recipes; and other life lessons.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Dorian Jones.
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