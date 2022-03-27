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Ukraine, Beyond evil! Shocking evidence of Ukranian heinous war crimes against Russian soldiers!
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268 views • March 27, 2022
Russian soldiers wounded shot in legs, testicles and penis blown off, electric shock torture. No medical aid rendered. The most brutal inhuman treatment of humans I ever saw.THESE WAR CRIMES BY UKRAINE MUST BE PUNISHED. Anybody says this is justified is a monster, and should be shot in the face! Click here for link: WARNING GRAPHIC. Click link here: https://southfront.org/shocking-evidence-of-ukrainian-regimes-essence-video-21/ The blueprint the west is following Click here, http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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