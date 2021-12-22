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A Walk-Through of the NanoTech they designed to control your every thought, movement, and emotion
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93 views • December 22, 2021
A Walk-Through of the NanoTech they designed to control your every thought, movement, and emotion
[Welcome to The Internet of Bodies]
https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Welcome-to-The-Internet-of-Bodies_HiRes:1?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Genetically magnetic control of neural system with magnetic nanoparticles
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Gen%20Mag%20Control%20CNS%202021.pdf
Intra-body nano-network
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Intra-body%20nano-network%20-%20Brief%20summary%20by%20Mik%20Andersen.pdf
DNA is a Fractal Antenna
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/DNAfractalantenna-1.pdf
[Welcome to The Internet of Bodies]
https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Welcome-to-The-Internet-of-Bodies_HiRes:1?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
Genetically magnetic control of neural system with magnetic nanoparticles
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Gen%20Mag%20Control%20CNS%202021.pdf
Intra-body nano-network
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Intra-body%20nano-network%20-%20Brief%20summary%20by%20Mik%20Andersen.pdf
DNA is a Fractal Antenna
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/DNAfractalantenna-1.pdf
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