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“I fought at the very beginning, when Ukraine was a good side. But then I realized that they were not making the right decisions that could help end the war...
When President Putin signed a decree recognizing the DPR and LPR, Ukraine had a choice - to withdraw from the Donbass. But Zelensky refused.”
Source @Intel Slava Z