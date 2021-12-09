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The Sun Disappears In The Sky - Damn My Lying Eyes...um Camera
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418 views • December 09, 2021
This is a David Weiss video, his channels are "DITRH" and "DITRH Interviews"
This was shot on a freezing cold day with very low humidity from about 75 feet above Sea Level. Friends at their beach house said they saw a "normal" sunset from bottom to top. Perspective is EVERYTHING and NOTHING most ever consider.
This was shot on a freezing cold day with very low humidity from about 75 feet above Sea Level. Friends at their beach house said they saw a "normal" sunset from bottom to top. Perspective is EVERYTHING and NOTHING most ever consider.
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