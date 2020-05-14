How can we use not just 10%, but all 100% of our brains? : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: - How can we use not just 10%, but all 100% of our brains? Is it possible now?

ANSWER: The fact is that in order to use your brain at 100, or 1,000 percent, you need to develop yourself so the brain will be activated to 100 percent. Do you remember the Russian cartoon ""Vova in the Far Far Away Kingdom,"" when two identical twins men came out of a chest and one placed their order ""I want ice cream cake!"" Vova was counting on his fingers and asked ""Are you also going to eat the icecream for me as well?"" “Oh Yeah?!"". It shouldn’t be like that when a person is working on self-development. It’s good if your neighbor is doing it and it’s your neighbor who will be developing himself, but not you. Even if you just grasp the understanding of something, you can recognize that understanding has penetrated you.

You have probably experienced the feeling of goose bumps on your skin when you perceive some important truth penetrate? This happens when a person discovers and understands something new. This 'something new' is part of his genetic memory and it was buried for a long time and no one sought to wake it. But when it suddenly awakens, and is revealed, this gives rise to unusual sensations. First you need an understanding. Understanding makes it possible to take correct actions and during these actions a person changes themselves, changes their brain, and develops.

(From the audience: Do we need to take on a full 100%?). Of course. You need to be able to select the right information, one that doesn’t clog the brain. But again, this is also part of training. (From the audience: when will that be?). When you read the information, and begin to understand where the nonsense is, and where the truth really is, the seeds of truth, and this is the training. (From the audience: how long will it take?). – It’s different for everyone. (From the audience: how difficult is it to become like you?). This is depends on you, not on me. If I eat for you, like in fairy tale. (From the floor: but it’s you on the podium, not me). Please, you can make this call as well. (From the audience: No, I’m just saying that maybe maybe the training can be started, to help)...

In order for training to occur, a person really needs a lot of additional information. Why do you think I have started to write books? Of course I'm talking about my own understanding, not someone else's. It’s impossible to teach a person until he gets the right foundation. What can you teach someone if they haven't got anything to start with? That is to say, you have to change him. Do you expect me to spend my time on this, in each and every case?

It's not just that simple. I've been observing since 1991 when I started to run my first seminars. Then I continued with it in America, when I moved over there. I realized that unless people already have a prior foundation, its useless to do anything because they will remain at the same level of understanding and with teh same perceptions they had at the point at which they started the process...