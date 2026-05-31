Big Money Is Quietly Betting on Plasma Energy | Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Economic analyst and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, rejoins the program for a deep discussion on the escalating global battle over power, currency, energy, and control. We examine the weakening foundations of the petrodollar system and how the shifting geopolitical landscape may be forcing the world toward an entirely new energy paradigm.

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We also explore the growing interest in plasma and so-called zero-point energy technologies, and why increasing global energy demand, AI infrastructure expansion, and an increasingly unstable world may accelerate the push toward alternative energy breakthroughs far faster than most people realize.

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Further, we discuss the significant investments being made by major corporations, governments, and foundations into next-generation energy research and what that could mean for the future global economy, financial systems, infrastructure, and the balance of world power.

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further