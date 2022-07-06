Bitcoin Will DESTROY Visa + Mastercard -- Here's How

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MasterCard and visa have played the middleman for decades, garnering a 3 to 7% fee for making many transactions possible. Today, bitcoin, using the layer two lightning network, has the possibility of nearly completely displacing credit card companies, and sending their profits back to the consumer and businesses that once used them. Here's how the bearer asset will do it.