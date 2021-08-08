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Forced Vaccines? Don't Panic!
WakeupHebrews
WakeupHebrews
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25 views • August 08, 2021
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Greetings family, I am thankful for this day which is my birthday. This year has been a challenging year. Me and my wife had battles with COVID, and my wife had to under go by-pass surgery! Life is full of surprises! Some good and some bad. However I thank the Most High for the opportunity to speak to you by way of this medium. Don't panic! Think about the choices that you make because some will be life changing. There are many things yet to happen so we must be prepared spiritually. Shalom!
Here are a couple of links to encourage those that are undecided on taking the jab.
https://www.brighteon.com/1813edd6-19...
https://www.brighteon.com/6f5697ad-e1...
https://www.brighteon.com/057fc9e9-fa...
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panicforced vaccinessavedwait
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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