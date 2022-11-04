BASES2022 Michael Shrimpton UK Coup d'état

Intelligence correspondent Michael Shrimpton reveals corruption and the destruction to the UK's conservative party as a Coup d'état in progress in the UK, with DVD backing, at the Bases project's BASES2022 lunchtime talks, Oct 30th 2022.
