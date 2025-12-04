Prehistorik Man (1995, SNES)

Prehistorik Man (known as P-Man in Japan) is a platformer developed by Frnech company Titus Software and published by Kemco (in Japan) and Titus Software (in Europe and North America). The game is not identitical to the Game Boy of the same name. It was also released for Game Boy Advance and DSi, and later re-released for Switch, iOS and Android.

The game takes place in a cartoonish Flintstones-like prehistoric setting. You control Sam, a caveman whose tribe's food supply was stolen by a horde of dinosaurs. In order to survive, Sam must travel north to find a legendary dinosaur graveyard and bring all the bones back to the tribe, so they can trade in the bones for food.