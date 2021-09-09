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Dr. Robert Young: What's In COVID Shots, WHY Graphene, WHO is Responsible?
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529 views • September 09, 2021
Dr. Robert Young joined Stew Peters for an EXCLUSIVE, very candid conversation about his past, along with his findings after he examined the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and Astrazeneca vials containing the "secret" contents of the COVID shots being called "vaccines"
https://rumble.com/vm7iyp-dr.-robert-young-whats-in-covid-shots-why-graphene-who-is-responsible.html
https://rumble.com/vm7iyp-dr.-robert-young-whats-in-covid-shots-why-graphene-who-is-responsible.html
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