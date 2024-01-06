Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
France 5 years Resistance Fitghing Still
channel image
Golden Starseeds
0 Subscribers
29 views
Published 19 hours ago

new channel here about situation of the people's freedom movment in France the Yellow Vest are still fighting after 5 years of peaceful protests. Yellow Vest are non partisan non political non religious just united for Liberty Peace Fraternity et freedom for all

Keywords
freedomlibertyresistancepeacefranceunityfraternity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket