Russian Soldiers Treat Wounds of Captured Ukrainian POW's - After they Were Hit by Mortar Fire by their Own, for WANTING to SURRENDER

Russian soldiers treat captured Ukrainian POW's after they got hit by mortar fire from their own "friends".
Ukraine solder explains what happened to them, by their own for wanting to surrender.
A soldier even puts his hand on the wounded ukies shoulder , as “ reassurance “..... even though this guy was probably shooting at the Russians prior. Inspiring show of Russian civility in such a difficult situation.
The Ukrainian soldier on the ground, was asked by Russian soldier, how long is he serving. says 4 days.
