A Trader Interview Series: 19. 90% lose - become the 10% (19 of 32)

💥Book a free virtual call with us here: http://marketsniper.me/37mhTmi
https://themarketsniper.com
🍏 Join our Free trading
course here:
https://themarketsniper.com/tradesmart/
W H A T B R O K E R S D O I U S E ?:
Forex:
For 100x FX Margin Beat the Margin reductions, but Safe like the EU, Sweden Based Scandinavian Capital Markets for FX trading:
http://themarketsniper.com/scm/
To trade KRW and more, SimpleFX:
https://marketsniper.me/36TGn9u
Precious Metals:
Order your physical Gold & Silver with PureGold here:
https://marketsniper.me/3t0t38j
For Gold, Silver & Platinum purchases, that I use, with
real 100% allocated Bullion & named bar reservation, cheaper than Maloney
or Schiff, click here:
http://www.bullionvaultaffiliate.com/
If you’re interested in successful trading without sitting in front of the screen all day I would suggest you to join our HVF trading community
Thank you for your continuous support!
Official The Market Sniper Merch:
https://bit.ly/2UGMpjt
Instagram:
@themarketsniper
Twitter:
@themarketsniper
The Market Sniper on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheMarketSniper:f
Originator of The Hunt Volatility Funnel Method [HVF Method] Trader, Technical Analyst & Teacher (c) Copyright 2020
Disclaimer:
Our videos provide material for informational and entertainment purposes only
Trading is risky.
Before trading or investing, you should be aware of the risks involved, and take appropriate risk mitigation steps as necessary. Check multiple sources for information prior to investing or trading.
No liability for losses as a result of your actions on any information or perceived information from these videos, will be accepted.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.