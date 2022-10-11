Steve Gray , 23-Year FBI Veteran: Dismantle the FBI | Sebastian Gorka

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23-Year FBI Veteran: Dismantle the FBI. Steve Gray with Sebastian Gorka One on OneSebastian talks to former FBI agent Steve Gray, a 23-year veteran of the bureau, about how he witnessed corruption firsthand from on the inside, and what could possibly be done to deal with the corrupt bureau.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
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