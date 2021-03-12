© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portland Antifa Burn Federal Courthouse Building While People Are Still Inside
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • March 12, 2021
Portland Antifa Burn Federal Courthouse Building While People Are Still Inside
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the double standard as the militant wing of the Democratic party sets fire to a federal courthouse with people inside, and no calls for the national guard or barricades have been made by the same leftist elites crying 'insurrection' about the right. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604be9a18dc93040dd55c1a2
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the double standard as the militant wing of the Democratic party sets fire to a federal courthouse with people inside, and no calls for the national guard or barricades have been made by the same leftist elites crying 'insurrection' about the right. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604be9a18dc93040dd55c1a2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.