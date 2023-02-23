https://gettr.com/post/p29awew3139

2/21/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 94: The CCP has imposed numerous barriers for a fellow fighter's family to access their bank accounts in Communist China. The fellow fighter’s mother had always wanted to return to China, but after visiting several protest sites in and near New York, having witnessed with her own eyes what is happening in Communist China and the US, and learning about the evil of the CCP, she decided not to return to China until the CCP is taken down.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/21/2023 对邪恶说不 第94天：中共对战友家人在国内的银行账户设立了重重障碍，战友的母亲本来一直想回国，但自从她去了纽约及其附近几个抗议点，亲眼见证了中共和美国正在发生的事情并了解了中共的邪恶后，她决定在中共灭亡后才会回国

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



