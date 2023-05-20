Quo Vadis





In this video we share A Vatican Terror Alert.





A crazed driver barreled past a Vatican gate before armed guards opened fire and arrested the man once he reached a palace courtyard, the said the Holy See.





A little after 8:00 p.m. on May 18, a car drove into the Vatican at high speed, breaking through two Swiss Guard and Gendarmerie checkpoints. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the Gendarmerie inspector fired a shot from his pistol in the direction of the front tires.





A man driving a car broke through the Gate of Saint Anne in the Vatican, reaching the Courtyard of Saint Damasus where he was blocked by gendarmes.





Regardless of the indications given to him by the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which prevented him from entering the country without relative authorization, he temporarily left the entrance and, after maneuvering, returned at high speed, breaking through two checkpoints, the Swiss Guard and the State Gendarmerie of Vatican City".





In the meantime, the car reached the yard of Saint Damaza: "The driver got out on his own, and the gendarmerie corps blocked him and arrested him."





"The man, around 40 years old, was immediately visited by the doctors of the Vatican City Health and Hygiene Administration, who established a serious state of psychophysical change".





The man is currently "in a prison cell in the new premises of the Gendarmerie barracks, at the disposal of the judicial authorities".





It’s unclear where Pope Francis was when it happened around 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate – a main entrance to the Vatican City State.





The main gate blocking access to the Casa Santa Martha where Francis resides was quickly shut once gendarmes began to sound alarms, the Vatican said.





Original text: medjugorje-news.com





